Kolkata Witnesses Mega Political Meet, PM Modi & CM Mamata Banerjee Hold 20-min Chat

Upon arriving in West Bengal on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. Prime Minister Modi is in Kolkata to participate in the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust.

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the Trinamool chief comes against the backdrop of the latter holding rally after rally to muster support for her opposition to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act which has now come into force. West Bengal has been viewed as somewhat of a final frontier for the BJP with the party making major inroads into Mamata's bastion, amid heated and often violent politics in the lead-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. 2021 will witness West Bengal going to polls once again as Mamata will aim to remain CM, having assumed the role a decade earlier in 2011 after defeating the Left - viewed by many as one of the most significant political victories in recent Indian history.

The official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's office also tweeted about the high-profile meeting between the Prime Minister and West Bengal CM.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Modi took to his official Instagram handle and wrote about his arrival in Kolkata. The Prime Minister in his Instagram story stated that he was excited to be in West Bengal and attend various events and programs tomorrow.

PM Modi's travel itinerary

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday to attend the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust. Apart from that, PM Modi shall visit heritage buildings on Saturday, where he will dedicate to the nation four refurbished heritage buildings in the city including the old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House, and the Victoria Memorial Hall.

The Ministry of Information & Cultural Affairs has renovated these four iconic galleries and refurbished them with new exhibitions while curating the old galleries. After a night stay at the Raj Bhawan, Prime Minister Modi will also participate in the celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday.

He will be handing over a cheque of Rs 501 crore towards the final instalment to meet the deficit of pension fund of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust. Following these events, PM will head back to Delhi on the afternoon of 12 January.

Security Arrangements

The Special Protection Group (SPG), tasked with the protection of the Prime Minister has taken over the PM's route. PM Modi took the road instead of a helicopter to reach the first venue from the airport.

Apart from the SPG, Kolkata Police has been barricading areas and routes through which PM Modi will travel to prevent any untoward incident. This comes after it was reported that PM’s convoy may run into protests with several social and student outfits planning agitation during his visit. Students plan to hold demonstrations with black flags and ‘go back’ slogans upon Modi’s arrival.

