Prime Minister Narendra Modi Returns To India After Historic G20, COP26 Summits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India on Wednesday after concluding his five-day visit to Rome in Italy, Vatican City and Glasgow in Scotland. The Prime Minister attended the annual G20 Summit in Rome and the COP26 Summit in Glasgow. During his visit, PM Modi also met Pope Francis in Vatican City.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to the country after concluding his visit to Rome (Italy), Vatican City and Glasgow (Scotland). pic.twitter.com/COHyvgSjCX — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2021

Ahead of his departure for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted that India has not only exceeded the Paris commitments but has now also set an ambitious agenda for the next 50 years. In addition, he also remarked that it was wonderful to meet other leaders in person after a long time. The Prime Minister also thanked his United Kingdom counterpart Boris Johnson.

Departing from Glasgow after two days of intense discussions about the future of our planet. India has not only exceeded the Paris commitments but has now also set an ambitious agenda for the next 50 years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2021

It was wonderful to see many old friends in person after a long time, and meet some new ones. I am thankful to our host PM @BorisJohnson and also to the Scottish people for their warm hospitality in the beautiful Glasgow. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2021

PM Modi attends COP26 Summit

Prime Minister Modi attended the crucial World Leaders’ summit of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the invitation of United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The COP26 is being held from October 31 to November 12 under the presidency of the UK which partnered with Italy for the event. During his COP26 address on Tuesday, Modi discussed the need to shift from fossil fuels to solar-based technologies. He remarked that the energy from the Sun was not only clean but also sustainable.

The Prime Minister has therefore asserted the need to have 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' formula- a worldwide grid that would be able to transmit clean energy anywhere and anytime. Moreover, he also said that India's space agency ISRO was going to develop and launch a solar calculator application in the world that would be able to measure the solar energy potential of any region. In a big annoucement, PM Modi has assured that India will achieve the target of 'net zero' carbon emissions by 2070. Apart from this, the Prime Minister held several meetings on the sidelines of COP26 Summit.

PM Modi attends G20 Summit

Before the climate summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 16th G-20 Summit at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The G20 Summit was held from October 30-31. During his address at the G20 Summit, PM Modi highlighted India's role as the 'pharmacy of the world' in fighting COVID-19 and implementing 'One Earth-One Health'. He also spoke about India's historic feat of crossing 1 billion jabs. Modi also held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi also called on Pope Francis at the Vatican in their first-ever one-to-one meeting. Modi invited the head of the Catholic Church to visit India.

With PTI inputs