Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 'Aadi Mahotsav' In Delhi Today

In an effort to put tribal culture on the national stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin "Aadi Mahotsav," the massive National Tribal Festival, on February 16 at 10:30 am at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.

“Will be joining the Aadi Mahotsav tomorrow, 16th February at 10:30 AM. This is a great platform to showcase India’s vibrant tribal culture and ethos,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aadi Mahotsav-honoring spirit of tribal culture

Aadi Mahotsav, which honours the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce, and traditional art, is an annual initiative of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. This year, it will take place from February 16 to February 27.

“The programme will showcase the rich and diverse heritage of tribes from across the country in over 200 stalls at the venue. Around 1000 tribal artisans will participate in the Mahotsav. Since 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, along with usual attractions like handicrafts, handloom, pottery, jewelry etc., a special focus in the Mahotsav will be on showcasing Shree Anna grown by tribals,” the PMO statement said.

Millets were one of the first crops to be domesticated in India, and there is evidence that they were consumed during the Indus Valley civilization. It is currently grown in more than 130 nations. Over half a billion individuals in Asia and Africa eat millets, which are small-seeded grasses, as a staple diet.

Notably, On July 25, 2022, Droupadi Murmu assumed office as India’s first tribal President as well as the second female president after Pratibha Patil. She belongs to the indigenous schedule tribe.