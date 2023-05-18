Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate New Parliament Building On May 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.

Construction of the new Parliament building began two years ago. The new building is part of the redevelopment of Central Vista, the nation's power corridor.

Revamping the three-km road from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, constructing a common central secretariat, a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave are also part of the project being executed by the Cental Public Works Department.

"The new Parliament building will be ready before the end of this month. However, there is no official date yet for its inauguration," a source said.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said in November last year that it was up to the government to select the date of the building's inauguration.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building which will have modern facilities.

The new Parliament building, constructed by Tata Projects Ltd, will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The tender to construct the new Parliament building was awarded to Tata Projects in September 2020 at an estimated cost of Rs 861 crore and later, the cost rose to around Rs 1,200 crore due to additional works.