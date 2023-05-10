Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit US Next Month, To Attend State Dinner: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a state visit to the US next month that will underscore the growing importance of the bilateral strategic ties and both sides will reflect on their vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

The MEA said Modi has been invited by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden and he will attend a state dinner on June 22.

It said the visit offers a "valuable opportunity" for the two countries to further deepen their comprehensive and forward-looking global strategic partnership.

Announcing the visit, the MEA, however, did not mention the duration of the trip.

People familiar with the preparation for the trip said exact details of the prime minister's schedule are being worked out, adding the visit is likely to start on June 21 and the duration could be of four days.

It will be Modi's first state visit to the US after Biden became President. The prime minister visited Washington in September 2021 to attend the first in-person Quad Leaders Summit. Modi had a bilateral meeting with Biden during that visit.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on an official state visit to the United States of America, which will include a state dinner on June 22 following an invitation from President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the visit will underscore the growing importance of the strategic partnership between India and the US as the two nations collaborate across numerous sectors.

"The leaders will have the opportunity to review strong bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, including technology, trade, industry, education, research, clean energy, defence, security, healthcare, and deepening people-to-people connections," it said.

The MEA said Modi and Biden will also explore ways to strengthen India-US collaboration in pluri-lateral and multilateral fora, including in the G20.

"They would reflect on their shared vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific and discuss opportunities to expand and consolidate the Quad engagement," it said.

The White House said Modi's visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the US and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together.

"The visit will strengthen our two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy, and space," it said.

"The leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as our work together to confront common challenges from climate change, to workforce development and health security," the White House added.