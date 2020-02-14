Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit Varanasi On Feb 16, Will Launch Over 30 Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, on Sunday, February 16, to participate in the closing ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul.

As per an official statement, PM Modi will launch the translated version of Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages. Besides, PM is also scheduled to launch a mobile app of the Granth, Dr Chandrasekhar Shivacharya Mahaswami, Head of the Gurukul, said.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre and will also unveil a 63-feet 'pancha loha' statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya. This is the largest statue of the leader, ever built in India. It took the efforts of over 200 artisans and a span of one year to complete the statue, the statement read.

The life and times of Deendayal Upadhyaya will also be engraved at the Memorial Centre. Nearly 30 craftsmen and artists from Odisha have worked on the project.

READ | PM's Constituency Varanasi Among 20 Best Performing Smart Cities To Guide 'laggard' Ones

PM Modi to inaugurate over 30 projects

During his visit to Varanasi, PM Narendra Modi will also inaugurate over 30 projects, including a 430-bed super speciality government hospital, and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at Benaras Hindu University.

Through a video link, PM Modi will also flag off the IRCTC's Maha Kaal Express, which will connect the three Jyotirling pilgrim centers - Varanasi, Ujjain, and Omkareshwar.

READ | India, Portugal Ink Seven Pacts After Modi-Sousa Talks

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the two-day 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' exhibition at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Hastakala Sankul and will interact with buyers and artisans hailing from different countries, including America, England, and Australia.

The 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' exhibition will showcase products designed by more than 100 artisans from all over Uttar Pradesh. Artists and weavers at the event will also learn skills to improve the quality and branding of their wares similar to the larger national and international markets.

READ | 'India Will Never Forget Their Martyrdom': PM Modi Mourns On Pulwama Attack Anniversary

READ | Trump, Modi To Outline Ambitious Vision For Next Chapter Of Indo-US Ties: Wells

(With inputs from ANI)