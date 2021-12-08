Prime Minister To Visit Goa On December 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Goa on December 19 for a day-long visit during which he will address a public meeting, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed in Panaji on Wednesday.

The BJP-ruled state will be having Assembly elections early next year.

December 19 is celebrated as Goa Liberation Day to mark the coastal state's liberation from the colonial Portuguese rule.

Modi will land in Goa in the morning and pay floral tributes to the martyrs of the liberation struggle at the Azad Maidan ground here.

He will also watch 'sail parade' from the banks of River Mandovi during which the Indian Navy will also conduct a fly-past.

The PM will later address a public meeting at the Dr Shama Prasad Mukherjee stadium near here, Sawant added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)