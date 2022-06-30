Prime Ministers' Museum Attracts More Than 50,000 Visitors Since Its Inauguration In April

In a recent update, the Culture Ministry on Wednesday said that it has only been two months since the inauguration of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and more than 50,000 visitors have already visited the museum. The visitors of all age groups were from diverse sections of society. Prime Ministers’ museum which was opened to the public on April 21, 2022 has received an overwhelming response.

In the last two months, the museum has been visited by all-important dignitaries including Ram Nath Kovind, President of India; M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President; Chief Justice of India; Speaker, Lok Sabha; Members of the Union Council of Ministers; Governors of various states; Chief Ministers; judges of the Supreme Court; Chief Justices of High Courts; and Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of Union Territories.

Visitors from diverse sections of society and from all age groups were seen. Family groups, tourist groups, young adults, people with special needs, and school/college groups frequently visited the museum. Interactive features of the museum-like a picture/walk with one’s favourite Prime Minister and the helicopter ride have witnessed tremendous interest and been overbooked almost every day.

Sangrahalaya tells the story of India post Independence

The Sangrahalaya is a memorial to each Prime Minister of India and a narrative record of their impact on the growth of our country during the past 75 years. Visitors discover India's unique experience of becoming a parliamentary democracy via the lives of its Prime Ministers, who represented every social class and strata as democracy's doors are open to everyone.

The Sangrahalaya tells the story of India after Independence in a comprehensive, objective, and interesting manner with technology-based interfaces like Holograms, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, experiential installations etc.

The logo of the Prime Ministers’ museum signifying the rising hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra, has also been highly praised for its innovative design. The levitating national emblem at the reception has gained special popularity.

Sangrahalaya uses original pictures and videos

While conducting feedback surveys, the vast majority described their visit as a memorable experience. Many have drawn parallels with some of the most popular international museums. On being asked what brought them to the Prime Ministers’ museum, most responded that they want to know more about the lives and contributions of our Prime Ministers and through them the history of India after Independence.

Visitors, especially college goers, have found that the archival documents, correspondence, newspapers, and historical photographs opened for them a storehouse of authentic knowledge. The archival newspapers presented in the digital, as well as physical format covering various important events in the lives of Prime Ministers, especially attract visitors, many of whom are old enough to recall those newspaper headlines.

The story Sangrahalaya conveys is more authentic because it solely uses original photos and videos, which have been praised universally. Everyone acknowledges the objectivity with which Prime Ministers' lives and terms have been described. The Sangrahalaya is both educational and inspirational for people, especially for the young, who have a keen interest in the technological interfaces provided here owing to the seamless integration of technology with content. The Sangrahalaya's collection of Prime Ministers' personal belongings also draws a lot of visitors. The Sangrahalaya would also announce shortly the inauguration of a high-tech light and sound show on India’s successful space programme.