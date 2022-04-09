Prime Ministers' Museum Set To Open On April 14; Here's Everything You Need To Know

The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya will be inaugurated on April 14, 2022. It has been built in order to create awareness about India’s Prime Ministers’ till date. The Sangrahalaya recognises the contributions of all India's Prime Ministers, regardless of their ideology or tenure in office.

The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya is an all-inclusive initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the goal of educating and motivating the younger generation about the country's Prime Ministers so far; their leadership, vision, and accomplishments.

Prime Ministers’ Museum Inside Look

The museum is a cohesive blend of old and new, and it contains the former Nehru Museum building, known as Block I, which now houses a completely refurbished, technologically enhanced display of Jawaharlal Nehru's life and contributions. Awards received by Jawaharlal Nehru from all over the world which were never displayed, are also exhibited in the renovated Block 1.

The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya displays India’s freedom struggle to the making of the Constitution. Not only this, the museum will exhibit how India's Prime Ministers built the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country. The guiding principle of Sangrahalaya is to recognise the contribution of all the Prime Ministers in a non-partisan manner.

The design of the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya is inspired by the rising India narrative. India which is shaped and molded by the hands of its leaders. The infrastructure incorporates sustainable and energy consumption practices. The total area of the Sangrahalaya is 10,491 sq mt. The Prime Ministers’ museum logo represents the hands of the people of India holding the Chakra, symbolising the nation and democracy.

Information was collected through institutions such as Doordarshan, Film Division, Sansad TV, Ministry of Defence, Media Houses (Indian and foreign), Print Media, Foreign News Agencies, Toshakhana of MEA, etc. Families were also contacted for valuable information about the former Prime Ministers. The content has been acquired on perpetual license in most cases. Appropriate use of Archives (Collected Works and other literary works, important correspondences), some Personal items, Gifts & Memorabilia (Felicitations, Honours, Medals conferred, commemorative stamps, coins, etc.), speeches of PMs and anecdotal representation of ideologies and different aspects of the lives of Prime Ministers have been reflected in a thematic format inside the Prime Ministers’ museum.

The Prime Ministers’ museum has employed cutting edge technology-based interfaces to present information in an easy and interesting manner, especially for the youth. Holograms, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Multi-touch, multi-media, interactive kiosks, computerised kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, experiential installations etc. have been leveraged to make the exhibition content highly interactive.

