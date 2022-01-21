Sanjeev Sanyal, the Principal Economic Advisor to the Government of India, speaking exclusively to Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami explained his tweet in which he called Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the first Prime Minister of independent India. He also stated that he is happy that Netaji's statue will come up at India Gate.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that Netaji's statue will be put up under the canopy. Well, as it turns out, he was the first prime minister of the Azad Hind government that had been set up in Singapore. It was not just a government that didn't have territory, army and so on," Sanyal said.

He explained, "It was a government that was in control of part of India, part of Manipur in fact and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. He had an army, he issued his currency, he was a leader of a legitimate government recognised by a large number of countries of the axis alliance and Ireland. It is fair to say that he was the first Prime Minister of India."

Sanyal further suggested that history needs to be rewritten. "The revolutionary movement has been wiped out of our history books. You will hear occasionally there was some chap called Chandrasekhar Azad or Rash Behari Bose but you were never given a sense of what their importance was in our history...The way history is written suggests there is only one narrative."

Subhas Chandra Bose's statue to be installed at India Gate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that a massive statue of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate in the national capital as a symbol of India's "indebtedness" to him.

Till the granite statue is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place, PM Modi said, adding that he will unveil the hologram statue on Monday, January 23, the 125th birth anniversary of the Azad Hind Fauj founder.