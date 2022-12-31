Principal Secretary To PM Chairs Key Meet With Top Officials, Experts On COVID Situation

Dr P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials of the Government of India and experts to review the status of COVID in the country and compliance with directions given by the Prime Minister during the high-level review meeting on Saturday, December 31. He was apprised of the evolving global scenario of the pandemic with spikes in COVID observed in some countries including China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Brazil among others.

Focus on COVID-appropriate behaviour, vaccination

It was informed that Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a virtual review meeting with Health Ministers of States on COVID-19 on December 23. The focus was on enhancing awareness about COVID-appropriate behaviour, strengthening of surveillance including ramping up testing across the country, and uptake of COVID-19 precautionary doses.

It was informed that a mock drill across all health facilities was conducted on December 27. All States/UTs participated in the mock drill to ensure operational readiness of COVID-dedicated facilities with a specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics, and human resources. 21,097 facilities conducted the mock drill, of which 16,108 were government facilities.

It was also informed that detailed guidelines for 2% random screening of international passengers on arrival were issued and 2% random sampling was initiated from December 24, 2022. As many as 1,716 International Flights have been screened and 5,666 samples collected for COVID-19 testing. Guidelines for International Arrivals have been revised on December 29, and from January 1, all International Arrivals from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan will undergo mandatory pre-departure RT-PCR testing (to be conducted anytime over a span of 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey). Air Suvidha Portal has been made operational with a provision to allow passengers to submit/upload negative RT-PCR test reports as well as to submit self-declaration forms.

It was informed that a detailed advisory on COVID-19 for States was issued. An advertisement was issued in national and regional papers for awareness regarding steps being taken for COVID management in states. Monitoring of cases of SARI, ILI, and similar diseases to identify early warning signals has started in states, and a weekly report for the same is being sent by states to the Union Health Ministry.

Strengthening of genome sequencing discussed

During the review meeting, it was informed that strengthening whole genome sequencing (WGS) and ensuring that a larger number of samples are sent from across the country to INSACOG Network is being done, with around 500 samples received during December 2022 currently being genome sequenced by INSACOG Labs across the country.

It was informed that the Union Health Minister held a meeting with representatives of pharma companies and senior officials to review the availability of medicines and monitor their stocks and prices on December 29. Pharma companies were asked to keep a close watch on the global supply chain scenario and to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs including COVID drugs.

Image: PTI, Shutterstock