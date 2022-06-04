Principal Secy To J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Specifies Dos & Don'ts For Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Nitishwar Kumar, specified on Saturday the Dos & Don'ts for pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra and said that devotees should go on a morning walk, do breathing exercises, must keep warm clothes, food items keep themselves hydrated.

While speaking to ANI, Nitishwar Kumar said, "Devotees must go on morning walk and do breathing exercises. They must keep warm clothes, and necessary food items and remain hydrated enough."

On May 30, J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta held a high-level meeting of civil and police administration to take stock of arrangements made for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. Mehta enjoined upon the officers that the experience of the yatris on pilgrimage to the holy cave should be pleasant, and that all of them should promote Jammu and Kashmir as a tourism destination, an official spokesperson had informed.

HM discusses safety measures for Amarnath Yatra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired an important meeting pertaining to the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, during which the Amarnath Yatra was also discussed. The meeting had Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande, as well as DGs of Security Agencies in attendance.

Sources revealed that during the meeting, the Centre discussed the threat issued by TRF to the Amarnath Yatra, and it was asserted that measures will be adopted to conduct the Amarnath Yatra safely, which will go on as per schedule. The administration has also been asked to prepare to handle a rush of around 20,000 pilgrims per day, more than usual since the yatra is happening after a gap of two years. Around 2.5 lakh pilgrims have registered for the yatra so far.

With J&K gripped by targeted killings, Kashmiri Pandits are staging protests, demanding to be relocated from the Valley. Sources revealed that the government would not facilitate the nefarious designs of terrorists by transferring Kashmiri Pandit employees to Jammu, however, all employees will be relocated to safe places. More than 8 safe zones would be created in the Valley for this purpose.

Amarnath Yatra 2022

The annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 is all set to resume this year after a two-year hiatus following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence on June 30 and conclude on August 11.

Yatender Kumar, Deputy General Manager of Punjab National Bank, Jammu said, "The process of 'Yatri' registration for Amarnath Yatra began at the 316 branches of Punjab National Bank on April 11 and will continue till June 30. Yatris who had registered last year have to give ₹20 extra for the fee, which was ₹100 last, while it's ₹120 now".