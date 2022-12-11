'Prioritise Child, Not Family Honour': CJI Urges Reporting Of Sexual Crimes Against Minors

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday stated that the sexual abuse of children remains a hidden problem as there is a culture of silence and families should therefore be encouraged to report instances of child sexual abuse even when the perpetrator is a family member.

Speaking at the national programme on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, CJI DY Chandrachud said that the long-lasting implications of child sexual abuse make it imperative for the state as well as the other stakeholders to create awareness regarding the prevention of child sexual abuse and its timely recognition and the remedy available in law.

"Children must be taught the difference between safe touch and unsafe touch. While this was previously couched as good touch and bad touch, child rights activists have urged parents to use the word safe and unsafe because the words good and bad have moral implications and may prevent them from reporting the abuse," CJI said.

'Prioritise the child, not family honour': CJI on sexual crimes against minors

The CJI further said, "Above all, there is an urgent need to ensure that the so-called honour of the family is not prioritised above the best interest of the child," adding that the state must encourage the families to report abuse even when the perpetrator is a family member.

He also highlighted two harmful stereotypes which lead to this culture of silence. "The first is the stereotype that only a girl child is likely to be sexually abused. The second stereotype is that the perpetrator is a stranger. Researchers demonstrate that boys are at equal risk of sexual abuse and the perpetrator is known to the victim in an overwhelming number of cases. Therefore, the problem of sexual abuse of children remains a hidden problem. If the parents of the child do not wish to report the issue, the child is left without a voice," the CJI said.

CJI Chandrachud said the judges must remember that children may not have the same vocabulary that adults do and may not discuss the details of the abuse in the same way as the adults do.

"But this does not mean that they do not know what the perpetrator has done to them. Children of different ages may express themselves differently. But the essence of what they are communicating must be understood especially during cross-examination. Their contact with the criminal justice system must suit their needs as a vulnerable class of people,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)