'Priority Given To Gulf Countries Under The Vande Bharat Mission,' Says MEA In Parliament

While discussing the Vande Bharat Mission in the parliament, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday remarked that the Government had given priority to the Indians stuck in Gulf countries, stating that a large number of flights were scheduled to bring back the workers stuck in the region.

There was no delay in bringing back workers who were stuck in various countries in the Gulf region. In fact, priority has been given to countries in the Gulf region for scheduling flights to bring back the stranded workers under the Vande Bharat Mission," V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the MEA, said in the Rajya Sabha.

Skill mapping under SWADES

Expanding on the details of the mission, Minister of States for External Affairs V Muraleedharan revealed that the Centre had started an initiative called the SWADES (Skilled Workers Arrival Database for Employment Support) to conduct a skill mapping exercise of the citizens that had returned to India under the Mission. A major reason for this detailed skill mapping was to help reintegrate migrant workers into the labour market, according to the Minister.

"SWADES, a joint initiative of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of External Affairs, aimed to create a database of qualified citizens based on their skill sets and experience to tap into and fulfill the demand of Indian and foreign companies. This was done to facilitate the reintegration of migrant workers into the labour market and promote effective employment opportunities," Muraleedharan said.

"For facilitating employment opportunities, details of SWADES registration have been integrated with Skill India's ASEEM (Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping) portal which was launched on 10 July 2020. Further, all data regarding Indians returning under Vande Bharat Mission was also shared with relevant State Governments, on a real-time basis," he added.

Vande Bharat Mission

Vande Bharat Mission is a repatriation and evacuation initiative launched by the Government of India following the COVID-19 outbreak which led to various restrictions across the globe. Launched on 7 May 2020, the Vande Bharat flights aim to evacuate and rescue stranded Indians in different countries. In August, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) permitted Indians with valid visas to travel to the US, Canada, UAE, and the UK after signing bilateral 'Air Bubble' agreements with these countries along with Qatar and Maldives. The Vande Bharat Mission has repatriated over 16 lakh people so far, according to the recent tweet by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The VBM is currently in its sixth phase which will continue till October 24.

(With Agency Inputs)