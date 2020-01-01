‘Priority To Be Operationally Prepared At All Times’: New COAS Gen Manoj Naravane

Newly appointed Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday paid tribute to the brave hearts who have sacrificed their lives for the nation at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Then, he received a guard of honour at the South Block. General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday took over as the 28th Chief of Army Staff, helming the 1.3 million-strong force at a time India faces evolving security challenges such as cross-border terrorism and an assertive Chinese military along the border.

'I am aware of my responsibilities'

In his first media briefing after taking charge, General Naravane began his address by extending his wishes of the New Year to the citizens of the country. He said, "I am proud to take charge of the post of Chief of Army Staff. I am also aware of the responsibilities that come with it. I pray to Waheguru Ji to give me courage and strength to perform my duties as the Chief of Army Staff. This is the beginning of a new decade and I have faith that our nation will make immense progress."

'Will pay special attention to human rights'

He added, "This will be only possible when our borders will be secured. I want to assure the people of the country. All three services are ready to defend the country. Our Army is experienced to face future challenges and we will keep preparing. We are capable of dealing with any threats. Our priority will be to be operationally prepared at all times. We will continue to build up our capabilities especially in the North and North-East areas. We will pay special attention to the issue of human rights." He also spoke about India's border issue with China.

Army Chief's warning to Pakistan

Gen Naravane, who was serving as vice chief of the Army, succeeds General Bipin Rawat, who was appointed the country's first Chief of Defence Staff, a post created to bring in operational convergence among the three services. Issuing a warning to Pakistan, the new 28th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Manoj Naravane, in his first interview after taking charge on Tuesday said that Pakistan cannot fool anyone anymore as it wages a proxy war. He said that India had been a victim of terror for a long time, but now the world was getting aware of it. Talking on the increased ceasefire violations, he said that the Army was fully ready to foil all infiltration bids along LoC.

Before being appointed vice chief, the alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy headed the Army's Eastern Command that takes care of India's nearly 4,000-km border with China. With Gen Naravane taking charge, all the three services heads, including Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria, are now from the 56th course of the National Defence Academy. In his 37 years of service, Gen Naravane served in numerous command and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter-insurgency environments in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

