'Contrary To Aspirational India Theme...', Prithviraj Chavan Unsatisfied By Budget 2020

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2020 on Saturday woven around three prominent themes, namely Aspirational India, Economic development and lastly, caring society, current Congress MLA and former CM of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan drew a jibe at the 'Aspirational Theme' of the government. The former CM didn't look like he was impressed with the Union Budget and rather termed it 'deeply depressing'.

Chavan in a tweet expressed his displeasure and said that the budget, contrary to the 'Aspirational India' theme is very depressing. He critisized the Budget saying that there was a lack of expenditure which would force people to sell more family silver or profitable LIC.

Here's the tweet by Prithviraj Chavan

Contrary to the "Aspirational India" theme presented by FM @nsitharaman the #Budget2020 is deeply depressing. No money for expenditure, so only way is to sell more family silver like selling of profitable LIC. Fiscal deficit numbers are hard to believe. — Prithviraj Chavan (@prithvrj) February 1, 2020

'Fiscal deficit numbers hard to believe'

The MLA form Maharashtra also expressed shock and disbelief over the fiscal deficit numbers presented by the Union Finance Minister during the Union Budget. The Union Minister during the Budget raised the fiscal deficit projection of 2019-20 to 3.8 per cent from the initially budgeted 3.3 per cent. According to Sitharaman, the government used the deviation of 0.5 percentage points as allowed by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management in both 2019-20 and 2020-21.

The minister contended that the government had undertaken a lot of reforms for boosting investment. Moreover, she opined that the Centre's estimation was in line with the commitment to ensure macro-economic stability.

Congress calls Budget 'insipid'

Earlier, Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that at a time when India is in the midst of an economic downturn, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech focuses more on praising the prime minister rather than helping the common citizen. Congress leader and senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said that "budget is insipid, lacking in stimulus for growth" and no clear roadmap for job creation has been given in the budget.

The Congress, on its official Twitter also said that core sector growth stood at 1.3 per cent in December, despite the significant fall from the same time last year, and Budget has failed to layout a roadmap on how the government plans to address this serious issue.

'Aspirational India' theme

While introducing the Budget to the Parliament, Union Finance Minister apprised that the Budget was woven around three prominent themes. Elaborating the first theme of 'Aspirational India', Sitharam said that under it budget will cover programs and plans related to agriculture, irrigation, rural development, wellness, water, sanitation and lastly education and skills.

The First theme which is Aspirational India is "in which all sections of society seek a better standard of living with access to health, education and a better job."

