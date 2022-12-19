Private Bus Collides With Container Terminal, Leaves One Dead, 10 Injured Near Mumbai

One person died and 10 were injured in a collision between a private bus and a container vehicle in Khopoli of Raigad on December 19. The bus with over 35 passengers was returning from a wedding ceremony.

On November 18, on the Mumbai Pune expressway in Panvel near Khopoli, five people died in a fatal accident between a private car and a container vehicle. According to reports, a speeding Ertiga car carrying nine passengers rammed into a container vehicle from behind. Four persons in the car died on the spot and the remaining passengers were rushed to the hospital where one more person succumbed to injuries.

