Private company manager held for paying bribe in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 27 (PTI) An assistant General manager (AGM) at a private company was arrested for paying a bribe of Rs 12 lakh to officials of Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation (RSLDC) through a middleman, an Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The accused, Devesh Chauhan, AGM (Skill Head) of BVG Company, Pune was arrested for giving Rs 12 lakh as bribe through middleman, Amit Sharma.

The role of higher officials of RSLDC and BVG Company in the case, is also being investigated, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on, he added. PTI AG MGA MGA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)