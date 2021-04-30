Private Hospitals Will Declare Vaccine Price; To Be Shown In Portal: CoWIN Chief RS Sharma

Chairperson of an empowered group on COVID-19 vaccination and CoWIN chief RS Sharma on Thursday said nearly 2.5 crore people within the 18 to 45 years age group have registered for the COVID-19 vaccination. Sharma said, 1.37 crore people registered on April 28 - the day on which registrations opened, whereas over 50 lakhs registered on the second day (April 29) and 33.5 lakh so far on the third day, i.e today. Speaking with Republic TV about the vaccination process for the 18 to 45 age group, Sharma said the vaccines will be available in government vaccination centres as well as private hospitals.

"18-45 will get vaccines either from state government quota or medicines purchased by private hospitals from the vaccine manufacturers. About Centre's vaccine procurement, they will be distributed to states, which the states will use for vaccinating the 45+ age group in their government hospitals. States and private hospitals are in process of procurement of vaccines and some of them will start from tomorrow. As and when the vaccine vacancies are published by the state government on CoWIN platform, people will get appointments for vaccinations," he said.

Price and schedule to be declared on CoWIN portal

As and when the vaccine stock is available with the private hospitals, they will also declare which vaccine they have, price of the vaccines, and the schedule of the vaccination on CoWIN platform, Sharma asserted.

Speaking on the pricing of the vaccines, he said the price per dose will be declared by the hospitals on the CoWIN portal. One will need to insert the pin code on the CoWIN platform and the list of hospitals administering vaccines will be displayed along with the number of seats vacant at a particular vaccination centre.

Registration for vaccination for the 18 and above began on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from April 28. Documents such as Aadhar, Driving Licence, Passport among others can be accepted for registration on the CoWIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app. COVID-19 vaccination will continue to be free for eligible population groups comprising healthcare workers, frontline workers and population above 45 years of age in government vaccination centres that receive doses from the Centre. While the vaccination for people of 45 years and above age group has been continued depending on the availability of vaccines, the vaccination for 18+ which is supposed to begin from May 1 has been postponed in several states due to lack of availability of vaccines.

The vaccine manufacturers have been asked to ramp up their production and have been directed to release 50 per cent of their stock for the state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price. Upon Centre's direction, Covaxin's manufacturer Bharat Biotech slashed its vaccine's price for state governments from Rs 600 to Rs 4000 per dose, while Covishield manufacturer Serum Institute reduced its rate from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose.