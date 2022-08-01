Private Players Can Use Drones For Delivery Purposes Under Drone Rules, 2021: Centre

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Unsplash
In a major update, the Central Government is planning to extend the usage of drone services to private players for the delivery of food, groceries, courier, etc. In an official statement, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation answered a question and stated that private players are free to use drones for delivery purposes by following the Drone Rules, 2021.
In its reply to the question asked about drone services for private players in Rajya Sabha, the Civil Aviation Ministry stated, "Drones offer tremendous benefits to almost all sectors of the economy. These include - agriculture, vaccine delivery, surveillance, search and rescue, transportation, mapping, defence and law enforcement to name a few."
It added, "The Government is utilising services of drone service providers for vaccine delivery, an inspection of oil pipelines and power transmission lines, anti-locust operations, agricultural spraying, a survey of mines, land mapping under SVAMITVA scheme for issuance of digital property cards, etc. Many of these have been in remote areas of the country. Private players are free to use drones for delivery purposes subject to compliance with Drone Rules, 2021."
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has also advised all the scheduled airlines not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check-in counters as the same cannot be considered within 'tariff' as provided under Rule 135 of The Aircraft Rules, 1937
On 26 August, last year, the Drone Rules 2021 superseded the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021, which had come into force in March last year. According to the new rules, the fee has been reduced to nominal levels and de-linked from the size of the drone. For example, the fee for a remote pilot license has been reduced from Rs 3,000 (for a large drone) to Rs 100 for all categories of drones and it is valid for 10 years.
The rules have also scrapped the requirement of various approvals, including certificate of conformance, certificate of maintenance, import clearance, acceptance of existing drones, authorisation of R&D organisation, operator permits, and student remote pilot license. Other approvals such as unique authorisation number, unique prototype identification number, and certificate of manufacturing and airworthiness have also been stopped, according to Drone Rules, 2021.