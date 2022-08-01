Private Players Can Use Drones For Delivery Purposes Under Drone Rules, 2021: Centre

In a major update, the Central Government is planning to extend the usage of drone services to private players for the delivery of food, groceries, courier, etc. In an official statement, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation answered a question and stated that private players are free to use drones for delivery purposes by following the Drone Rules, 2021.

In its reply to the question asked about drone services for private players in Rajya Sabha, the Civil Aviation Ministry stated, "Drones offer tremendous benefits to almost all sectors of the economy. These include - agriculture, vaccine delivery, surveillance, search and rescue, transportation, mapping, defence and law enforcement to name a few."

It added, "The Government is utilising services of drone service providers for vaccine delivery, an inspection of oil pipelines and power transmission lines, anti-locust operations, agricultural spraying, a survey of mines, land mapping under SVAMITVA scheme for issuance of digital property cards, etc. Many of these have been in remote areas of the country. Private players are free to use drones for delivery purposes subject to compliance with Drone Rules, 2021."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has also advised all the scheduled airlines not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check-in counters as the same cannot be considered within 'tariff' as provided under Rule 135 of The Aircraft Rules, 1937

Here are the key aspects of the regulatory framework under Drones Rules, 2021:

Every drone, except for those meant for research, development and testing purposes, is required to be registered and should have a Unique Identification Number (UIN).

An airspace map of the country segregating the entire airspace into red, yellow and green zones is available on the digital sky platform. The operation of drones in red and yellow zones is subject to the approval of the Central Government and the concerned Air Traffic Control (ATC) authority respectively. No approval is required for the operation of drones in green zones.

The State Government, the Union Territory Administration and Law enforcement agencies have been empowered under the Rules to declare a temporary red zone for a specified period.

Drones are required to have the necessary type certification issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). No type certification is however required in the case of nano drones (up to 250 gram all-up weight) and model drones made for research and recreation purposes.

The owner and operators of drones are required to furnish the necessary personal details including their Indian passport number etc. for issuance of any registration or licence.

Rule 17 of the Drone Rules, 2021, lays down the provision of transfer of a drone to another person by way of sale, lease, gift or any other mode, after providing requisite details of the transferor, transferee and unique identification number of the drone on the digital sky platform along with the applicable fees.

Authorisation of Remote Pilot Training Organisations (RPTO) will be done by DGCA within specified time limits.

Drone operations that violate the provisions of the Drone Rules, 2021 are punishable under Rule 49 of the Drone Rules, 2021 as well as provisions of any other law, for the time being in force.

What is Drone Rules 2021?

On 26 August, last year, the Drone Rules 2021 superseded the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021, which had come into force in March last year. According to the new rules, the fee has been reduced to nominal levels and de-linked from the size of the drone. For example, the fee for a remote pilot license has been reduced from Rs 3,000 (for a large drone) to Rs 100 for all categories of drones and it is valid for 10 years.

The rules have also scrapped the requirement of various approvals, including certificate of conformance, certificate of maintenance, import clearance, acceptance of existing drones, authorisation of R&D organisation, operator permits, and student remote pilot license. Other approvals such as unique authorisation number, unique prototype identification number, and certificate of manufacturing and airworthiness have also been stopped, according to Drone Rules, 2021.