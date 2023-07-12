Priya Varghese Appointed As Associate Professor In Kannur University, UGC To Approach SC

After a long-drawn high-voltage legal and political fight, Priya Varghese has taken charge as Associate Professor at Kannur University. She joined the position following the order of the Kerala High Court's division bench that stated Priya had sufficient qualifications as it nullified the order that was in contrast to it. Priya Varghese has joined as an Associate Professor at the Nileswaram campus in Malappuram starting today. Subsequently, Kannur University handed over the appointment order to Priya in a fast-track manner.

There were several allegations against Priya that she was offered the position by undue favouritism and liberal grading in a bid to bring Priya to the top of the list. The case took a legal turn when the candidate (Joseph Skariah) who was shortlisted was ranked second for the position. Priya Varghese being the spouse of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's private secretary KK Ragesh and amplified itself into a political centre-stage debate.

The division bench order created a flutter of debates as the HC in its judgment criticised media reporting in the case. The court stated that it amplified oral observations made by the judge during the proceedings and further schooled media to hold 'responsible journalistic conduct' and criticised reporting of cases for allegedly 'harming the dignity and privacy' of the litigant.

UGC to approach SC, Priya files Caveat

Meanwhile, the UGC has confirmed that it will approach the Supreme Court against the High Court's verdict upholding the appointment of Priya Varghese as Associate Professor at Kannur University. The UGC has received legal advice to go for an appeal against the Division Bench judgment. Anticipating the UGC move, Varghese has filed a caveat in the Apex Court with an appeal that the SC must also consider her arguments before pronouncing an order.

Joseph Skariah, the petitioner who challenged Varghese in HC, has confirmed Republic Media Network that he would approach SC against the division bench order. Skariah was ranked two in the Associate Professor job.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the chancellor of universities in the state, had clarified that the division bench order is not final. It is reported he will likely keep a counsel to explain the Chancellor's stand on the issue in the Top court.

The Division Bench of the High Court has ruled in favour of Priya Varghese considering the period of research and the period of NSS operation as the teaching period. The bone of contention UGC's stance is that to consider a teaching experience for the post of associate professor, the research should have been carried out while also teaching. The UGC also felt that the division bench order will have national consequences as it would render the section of the UGC Rules relating to the appointment of Associate Professors 2018 irrelevant. The UGC also expressed concern over the possibility of legal action by candidates who do not have the teaching experience mentioned in the regulation. It is in this situation that the UGC decided to appeal.

Priya Varghese's appointment stormed a major controversy as there were allegations of nepotism and favouritism in appointing academicians with left ideologies in various universities.