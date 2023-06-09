Priyanka Gandhi May Step Down As UP Congress Gen Secy, Likely To Get A Bigger Role

Following its resounding victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress party is gearing up for a major restructuring of its organisation in preparation for upcoming state elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, according to sources. As part of these changes, there are indications that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may be given a more prominent role within the party.

Currently serving as the Congress general secretary in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has struggled to make a significant impact for the party in the state. However, sources suggest that she may step down from her current position and then be assigned a larger responsibility in the party. Sources also reveal that the Congress is yet to take a decision on whether Priyanka will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"She might get big responsibility in the organisation in view of upcoming state assembly elections," sources claimed. Assembly elections are expected to be held in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana later in 2023.

Coincidentally, these developments align with the preparations of the Election Commission for an upcoming bypoll in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala. The party has not yet taken a decision regarding Priyanka contesting the elections or its candidate from Wayanad.

Wayanad Lok Sabha seat

The Wayanad parliamentary seat became vacant following the disqualification of Priyanka's brother, Rahul Gandhi, from the Lok Sabha. Rahul was convicted in a criminal defamation case related to his "Modi surname" remark and was subsequently sentenced to two years in prison by a Surat court in March 2023. As a result, he was disqualified by the Lok Sabha Speaker from his parliamentary membership.

Rahul, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi and Wayanad, lost the former to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani but secured the Wayanad seat by a margin of over 4 lakh votes.

If a bypoll is scheduled in Wayanad, the Congress party will be keen to retain the seat.