Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the kin of those killed in the anti-CAA protests in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. Bijnor, one of the districts in Uttar Pradesh, was affected by violence due to anti-CAA protests. Protestors hurled stones and brickbats at policemen and torched some vehicles. Congress party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi made an impromptu visit to the families of two people who had died in these protests and also interacted with the people in the area.