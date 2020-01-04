Priyanka Gandhi Meets Protestors In Muzaffaranagar; Apprises UP Guv About Memorandum

Priyanka Gandhi made an impromptu visit to Muzaffarnagar to meet families of those who bore the brunt in the recent protest against CAA. More than 65 shops in Muzaffarnagar have been sealed by the State administration on December 22 after violent protests.

The move has come after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's stern warning to the violent protestors who continue to damage public property in the State while protesting against CAA. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also met Ruqaiya Parveen in Muzaffarnagar, whose house was ransacked by the police earlier.

Later, the Congress leader told media personnel that people were beaten up mercilessly and even children and minors were not spared. A 22-year-old woman, who was seven-months pregnant, was also beaten up, she claimed. Furthermore, Priyanka apprised about her lengthy memorandum to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel during her previous visit to the State.



Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Muzzafarnagar: I met Maulana Asad Hussaini who was brutally thrashed by Police, students of Madarsa including minors were picked up by Police without any reason, of them some were released and some are still in custody. pic.twitter.com/MROah9Qb0f — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 4, 2020

The Congress leader had also visited Lucknow last week to meet the kin of those injured or killed during the violent protests against the Act.

46 served Notices for damaging public property in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The district administration has sent notices to 46 people for their alleged involvement in damaging public property during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

The notices to 46 people have been sent by a panel set up under additional district magistrate Amit Kumar by the authorities. They have been told that the authorities found their involvement in alleged vandalism during the protests against the CAA on December 20 in the district, Kumar said. The accused have been asked to send their replies by January 9, he said.

