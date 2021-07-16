Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Meets Farmers' Leader In Lucknow, Discusses Agricultural Laws

Congress General Secretary and in-charge of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met farmer leaders in Lucknow on July 16, Friday. According to a report by ANI, they discussed the three farm laws passed in the last monsoon session of Parliament, among several other issues. Representatives discussed issues related to farming with Priyanka Gandhi. They also had a discussion on the black anti-farmer agricultural laws.

Priyanka on supporting farmers

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

On July 14, news agency ANI had reported that Congress had decided on a six-point agenda to take up to the BJP-led government on issues including COVID-19 management, farmers' agitation against the three farm laws and rise in fuel prices during the monsoon session of parliament beginning July 19. The agenda also includes situations along LAC in Ladakh, unemployment caused by COVID-19 and Rafale fighter deal. The monsoon session of parliament is expected to be stormy with the opposition gearing up to attack the BJP-led government on several issues. The session will continue till August 13. Priyanka Gandhi attempts to buckle up prior to upcoming polls.

Priyanka Gandhi was not too active amid COVID-19 restrictions in the state, but she had written letters to Uttar Pradesh CM concerning real issues of the state. In the letters, she expressed her concerns over the price hike of fuel, fruits, and vegetables. She informed the CM of UP that farmers have also been affected due to the increased cost of production, while the income cost is still low. On the whole, the Congress party of the Uttar Pradesh unit has decided to protest against the Central government and the State government over inflation, and unemployment.

With inputs from ANI

Image Credits - Twitter