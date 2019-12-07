Priyanka Gandhi Vadra In Unnao: 'There Is No Fear In The Heart Of The Criminal In UP'

Talking to the media after visiting the family of the deceased Unnao rape victim on Saturday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She alleged that there was no fear in the heart of the criminal in the state. Revealing that the victim’s father and other family members, including a school going 10-year-old child had been threatened, she called upon the state administration to introspect on why such incidents were happening every day. On Friday night, the doctors at the Safdarjung Hospital were unable to save the victim after she was set ablaze by five persons as she was leaving for the court hearing in the rape case filed by her.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “These people have beaten the father of this girl by coming inside the house. They have beaten him mercilessly. They have a 10-year old girl. She is the daughter of the sister-in-law. She has been threatened. The little daughter has been threatened that her name will be removed from the school. You should not dare to come here. You should not dare to go to school. The father was beaten. Their fields were burnt in June. This means that the family has been totally harassed. Thereafter, all this has happened.”

She added, “I have heard that the culprit is connected to BJP. You can find that out. It is possible that he is being protected. We have seen this before that influential culprits have been protected. I can say only this- such incidents are happening every day. Without making it a political matter, the administration and law has to introspect why such incidents are happening every day. Because today, there is no fear in the heart of the criminal in UP.”

'What kind of a state has been created by you?'

Vadra reckoned that the law and order was the responsibility of the UP CM. She questioned if there was a place for women in the state under his leadership. Alleging that there was a difficulty for a woman to go from one place to another, the Congress general secretary observed that there was unrest in the state.

आखिर इसका जिम्मेदार कौन है?

कोई तो जिम्मेदारी लेगा?

सरकार किसके साथ खड़ी है?

मुख्यमंत्री किसके साथ खड़े हैं?

तंत्र किसके साथ खड़ा है?



उप्र में लड़कियों और महिलाओं के लिए कोई जगह है? ये इंतिहा हो रही है जुल्म की। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 7, 2019

Vadra questioned, “It is the responsibility of the CM for the way in which there is unrest in UP and crimes are happening in UP. He says that there is no place for criminals in UP. I feel that where is the place for women in the UP created by him? If a woman cannot go from one place to another if she has to stay in fear if a 10-year-old girl is scared to go to school, then what kind of a state has been created by you?”

