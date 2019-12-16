The Government Has Attacked Kids And We Will Fight The Government: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that the Congress party will fight the ruling BJP government over the actions taken against the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University. She went on to say that the Union Government has attacked the Constitution of the country and it will not be tolerated.

'We will fight the government'

Speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, she gave a short statement where she said, "Look, the government has attacked the Constitution, attacked kids, entered a University and attacked them. We will fight for the Constitution and I have repeatedly said the same." The plans of the Congress party are yet unknown.

Multiple protests across the nation

Multiple protests have broken out across the country against the CAA, which allows non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to seek residence in India.

The protests have erupted in different regions in the country, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala etc. In the national capital, the protests took a violent turn on Sunday evening, when the city police allegedly barged into the campus of Jamia Milia University, beating up students and entering the library, canteen, washroom as well as the residential wings of both, girls and boys. Many of them were detained by the police on Sunday evening and were released only around 3:30 am on Monday after a huge crowd had gathered outside the Police headquarters.

Leaders appeal for peace

Many leaders have spoken up against the police action, with Punjab CM saying that he was “disturbed” by reports of protests in Delhi. He urged the Home Minister Amit Shah, the CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, and PM Modi to bring the situation in control and appealed them to revoke the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

On Monday afternoon, PM Modi took to twitter to address the country on the issue and gave an assurance that the CAA had nothing to do with any citizen of India, irrespective of religion. He emphasised that the legislation was only aimed at helping persecuted individuals in other countries. Warning against rumours, he stressed that it was time to maintain peace and work together for the development of India.

