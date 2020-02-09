Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Visit Varanasi On February 9

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Sunday visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to take part in the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Ravidas. Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the in-charge of the Congress' eastern Uttar Pradesh division, will take part in the celebrations at Sri Guru Ravidas Janamsthan Mandir in Seer Goverdhanpur. Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Varanasi at 12:30 pm after which she will visit the temple for the birth anniversary celebrations from 1 pm to 2:15 pm.

Gandhi's second visit

This is Priyanka's second visit to the temple town this year. She had visited Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus on January 10 to interact with the students and civil society members, who were arrested and jailed for two weeks for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

During her last visit, she had met the family members of Sagir, a nine-year-old boy who died in a stampede triggered by a police lathi-charge during the anti-CAA protests.

Over 60 more persons who were protesting against the CAA and the NRC were arrested on December 19. Priyanka Gandhi also met the NSUI members who had registered a historic win in the students' union elections of the Sanskrit University on Thursday, defeating ABVP candidates. Some students from the Banaras Hindu University also turned up to meet her.

About Guru Ravidas

Born in Varanasi, Guru Ravidas was an Indian mystic poet and saint who was actively involved with the Bhakti movement during the 15th and 16th century CE. The devotional songs written by the saint are said to have left a lasting impact upon the Bhakti movement.

Guru Ravidas' devotional songs were also included in the Sikh scripture of Guru Granth Sahib. The Adi Granth of Sikhs and Panchvani of the Hindu warrior-ascetic group Dadupanthis are the two oldest attested sources of the literary works of Ravidas.

