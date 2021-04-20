Last Updated:

Priyanka Mohite Becomes First Indian Woman To Scale Mt Annapurna, Netizens Elated

28-year-old Priyanka Mohite has scaled Mt Annapurna, the 10th highest peak in the world, becoming the first Indian woman to achieve the feat.

Priyanka Mohite has scaled Mt Annapurna, the 10th highest peak in the world, becoming the first Indian woman to achieve the feat. Mohite, who hails from Satara in Maharashtra, also holds the title of being the third youngest Indian to climb Mt. Everest. Just two years ago, Mohite also completed a historic climb to Mt Makalu, the fifth highest peak in the world with the height of 8,485 metres. And in 2019, she successfully scale the peak of Mt. Lhotse,  the fourth highest mountain in the world at 8,516 metres.

Her latest achievement was celebrated on Twitter by the founder and chairperson of Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Mohite is an employee of Syngene International, a research subsidiary of  Biocon. Showering accolades on the young mountaineer, Mazumdar-Shaw revealed that the historic summit was completed on April 16 at 1:30 pm. Her tweet created a stir on the internet and soon triggered a spiral of conversation.

Netizens congratulate Priyanka

While scores of people shared their "heartiest congratulations" to Priyanka Mohite, others joined the feminism chorus asserting that nothing was impossible for womenkind. "Women can do anything and achieve great things and it proved by Priyanka Mohite by scaling Mt. Annapurna. Please convey My hearty congratulations to a brave and courageous Woman and we are all proud for that achievement, " wrote a user. 

Meanwhile, a nine-year-old girl Kadapala Rithvika Sri, from Andhra Pradesh, became Asia's youngest girl to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa in Tanzania. She also became world's second-youngest female climber of Mount Kilimanjaro as at 5,685 meters above sea level, the girl reached Gilman's point.

IAS officer Gandham Chandrudu from the Anantapuram district aided her by releasing â‚¹ 2.89 lakh from the SC Corporation for her expedition on February 1. Chandrudru congratulated the young girl on her achievement as he shared images of Rithvika on the summit of Mt Kilimanjaro on Twitter where Rithvika proudly holding the Indian national flag. Mt Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano that stands at 19,340 feet and is the world's highest single free-standing peak. While Gilman's Point is one of Mt Kilimanjaro's three summit points. Climbers who make it to the summit of Kilimanjaro are awarded the official Kilimanjaro climbing certificate. 

Inputs: PTI

