'Extention Talk Fake': Priyanka Vadra To Vacate Lutyens bungalow Held Since 1997 By Aug 1

Congress General-Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday confirmed that she was vacating her government bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi by August 1, refuting all rumours of asking for an extension on her stay from PM Modi. An article put forward by a news agency reported that PM Modi had agreed to let Priyanka stay in the government bungalow for the time being, accepting her request for an extension. Dismissing the news as 'fake', the Congress leader stated that she had never made any such request to the government and that she would vacate her residence, which she has held since 1997, as per the notice.

The bungalow was withdrawn as part Priyanka Vadra's security being changed from NSG to Z+.

Priyanka to shift base to Lucknow?

Meanwhile, as the Central government asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asking her to vacate her government bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi, sources revealed that the Congress leader is likely to shift base to Lucknow.

This move is being analysed as the Congress party's attempt to expand base in Lucknow ahead of the 2022 UP Elections. The Congress not only performed dismally in the 2017 Assembly elections in UP, grabbing only 7 seats, but also lost all four seats in the Constituency of Amethi, which has always been considered as a stronghold for the party.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to move into 'Kaul House' in Lucknow which belongs to the late Congress leader Sheila Kaul, the maternal aunt of Indira Gandhi.

