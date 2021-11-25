Priyanka Tibrewal Seeks NHRC Attention In BJP Workers' Deaths Amid Court-ordered CBI Probe

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Priyanka Tibrewal has written a letter to the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) seeking their interference over alleged attacks on party workers in West Bengal. Priyanka who is also a lawyer for the post-poll violence cases in the state, in her letter listed the number of party workers who lost their lives recently. The Bhawanipur constituency candidate has demanded NHRC's attention on the issue.

In her letter, the BJP leader cited Calcutta HC's order and stated that despite the court's directions, violence continues to persist on party members.

Priyanka Tibrewal lists BJP workers who died in West Bengal

The following incidents are termed as 'homicides' by Tibrewal in her letter to NHRC:

On November 6, Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Shambhu Maiti was shot dead at home in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district.

On October 17, another BJP leader was hacked to death at Bhagwanpur in the East Midnapore district of the state.

Mithun Ghosh, district Vice-President of BJP's Youth Wing was shot dead in the Itahar area of North Dinajpur district.

Calcutta HC's orders:

On August 19, the Calcutta High Court had ordered a court-monitored probe into the West Bengal post-poll violence giving a major blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led government. The court, at that time, had said that the allegations of bias against the NHRC panel doesn't hold merit. The court had directed that all cases of murder and crimes against women including rape will be transferred to the CBI. It also entrusted all other cases referred by the NHRC to an SIT comprising IPS officers Suman Bala Sahoo, Soumen Mitra and Ranbir Kumar. The bench revealed that the working of this team will be monitored by a retired Supreme Court judge for which a separate order will be passed later.

Later in November, the court had ordered both the CBI and the SIT to produce new investigation reports by December 23 on the West Bengal post-poll violence case. The next date for the case's hearing is December 23, Monday. The High Court accepted the latest status report presented by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Court to look into incidents other than murder, rape, and crimes against women that occurred after the West Bengal assembly elections were declared in May 2021.