Priyanka Vadra Escapes Unhurt After Convoy Meets With An Accident On Way To UP's Rampur

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had a narrow escape on Thursday morning after 4 cars of her convoy met with an accident on their way to Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi is safe. The Congress General Secretary was travelling to UP's Rampur district along with former party president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders to offer condolences to the family of late Navreet Singh, a farmer who reportedly died during the tractor rally violence on Republic Day.

Priyanka Gandhi to visit the deceased farmer's family

According to a leader familiar with the programme, other leaders from Uttar Pradesh's Congress unit will also accompany Priyanka Gandhi on her visit. However, it is not yet clear, whether the Congress leader has sought permission from the local administration. This comes after Rahul Gandhi in the last 15 days conducted 3 press conferences, in which he had put forth the demand to repeal the 3 farm laws. The Congress Party has been continuously supporting the farmer's movement against the Centre's 3 farm laws.

Farmers' protest and violence

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi, breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police, leading to clashes with Delhi police. While police had to resort to teargas shells and lathicharge, they claimed that over 300 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor was upturned. The Delhi police have filed over 25 cases, several FIRs and arrested 19 people.

The most shocking act was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. While the Indian tricolour remained hoisted atop the national monument, most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of law and order in Delhi. This act led to several Kisan unions to withdraw from the protest and alleged Delhi locals stage a protest on city borders against farmers. Top SKM leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal and Rakesh Tikait, who have been named in police's FIRs, have taken 'moral responsibility' for the violence but denied involvement in Red Fort plan as protests continue at Delhi borders.

