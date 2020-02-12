Priyanka Vadra Washes Hands Off Congress' Delhi Loss; Says 'Not Upto Me To Introspect'

Breaking her silence on Congress' Delhi poll debacle, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that it's time for the party to 'struggle.' The Congress drew a blank for a second consecutive term in the Delhi Assembly elections. In the Delhi assembly polls, AAP was the single largest party by securing 62 seats, while the BJP became the main Opposition party in the union territory by winning 8 seats.

Without elaborating over the party's humiliating loss, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "It's time for us to struggle. We will do it." When questioned if she would introspect on the party's loss, she responded saying, "That's not upto me."

On Wednesday, Delhi Congress chief PC Chacko offered his resignation, and told Republic TV that he was taking a 'moral responsibility' for the defeat. Concurrently, Delhi Congress Committee President Subhash Chopra, too, resigned from his post. As AAP bagged 62 seats in the assembly election result, Sharmistha Mukherjee, party's Mahila Congress chief and daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee questioned former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram for gloating over AAP's victory, rather than showing concern over Congress' 'drubbing'.

READ| Kapil Sibal gives interesting analysis of Congress vote-split, cites leadership challenge

Reacting to the poll results, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath said that the party was 'aware of the loss', while senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi noted that there is a need for an 'alternative face' than former CM Shiela Dikshit for the Congress party's revival in the national capital. Former General Secretary of Congress Digvijay Singh, taking stock of the sityation expressed his shock saying, 'never expected Congress to lose so badly.'

Congress' Delhi debacle

Congress' performance touched a record low in the Delhi Assembly election as the party bagged less than 5% of the total votes polled and 63 of its candidates lost their deposits. The 2020 Delhi Assembly polls mark further decline for the Congress party that governed the state for three consecutive terms under he leadership of the late Sheila Dikshit since 1998. In the 2013 election, its tally fell from 43 to just 8 seats as BJP emerged as the single-largest party.

However, Harsh Vardhan refused to form the government as BJP did not have a clear majority in the 70-member House. Thereafter, there was a tectonic shift in politics as Congress agreed to extend outside support to AAP that had won only 28 seats. However, this arrangement did not sustain for a long time as Kejriwal resigned in February 2014. Since then, Congress has been unable to win a seat in either the Lok Sabha or the Assembly elections, especially after a power vaccum left by Dikshit in the state.

READ| Priyanka storms Akhilesh' citadel, meets kin of jailed anti-CAA protestors

READ| PC Chacko blames late Sheila Dikshit after Delhi drubbing, draws criticism of Cong leaders