Pro-farm Laws Rally Held In Meerut And Gautam Budh Nagar Amid Centre's Outreach

Even as the farmers protesting the farm laws in Delhi are unmoved, a section of farmers has extended support to the Centre and has organised rallies at various places in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday to support the farm laws. They have said that they have understood the change that the Central government is seeking to make to ensure agricultural reforms, after PM Modi's appeal. In Meerut, farmers organised an outreach program and highlighted the benefits of the three farm laws. Moreover, farmers have also held tractor rally in Gautam Budh Nagar.

"We're going to Delhi to support Centre's three farm laws. I would also urge the agitating farmers to understand that govt is not against them," says a farmer from Bulandshahr who is in support of farm laws.

On Sunday, farmers organised a pro-farm law rally in Ghaziabad. The farmers held the rally at Ramlila Ground in Indirapuram under the banner of ‘Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti’. They stopped at Meerut, Modinagar, Muradnagar and Raj Nagar Extension before proceeding towards Indirapuram, and highlighted the points of farm laws.

Earlier on day 26 of the farmers' agitation, the number of protesting farmers at Delhi's Chilla border seemed to be dwindling. At the Chilla border, grounds seemed to be noticeably empty as farmers begin their 'relay' hunger strike. While speaking on the hunger-strike, a farmer at Chilla border said, "Today we are sitting on a hunger-strike, tomorrow 11 others will. Every day this will keep changing. When the government is ready to talk to us, we are also ready."

PM Modi's outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid an unscheduled visit to the Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi, amid the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi's border. Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi shared Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's 8-page letter to farmers in nine different languages. PM Modi shared the letter in Kannada, Odiya, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi and Bengali - to connect with most non-BJP states, miffed with the Centre's Farm Laws. In a bid to reach out to farmers across the nation on the three Farm laws, BJP leaders are highlighting the benefits of the farm laws. PM Modi had also announced that he would address farmers again on December 25 - the birth anniversary of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee - on the 3 Farm laws and initiate another instalment of direct benefit transfer (DBT) to farmer accounts.

Farmers protest continues

The farmers' protest has entered day 28 with the farmers staying firm that they want a total repeal of the Farm acts. Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, they have stated a 'lack of trust' in the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause.

On the other side, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is hopeful of resolving farmers' agitation by the year-end, as per PTI. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday he is hopeful that protesting unions would soon complete their internal discussions and resume talks with the government to resolve the crisis. He met two more farmers'' bodies from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh that extended support to the legislations.

