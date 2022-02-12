Pro-hijab Protests Escalate In Madhya Pradesh; Posters Put Up In Support Of Hijab

The hijab row, which started in Karnataka, has now reached Madhya Pradesh. Several posters have been put up in some areas of Khandwa to support the hijab. According to sources, these posters have been put up by the MP Minorities Development Committee in some places of Khandwa, appealing to wear hijab.

According to New Indian Express, a mischievous poster on the hijab was also put up in Ujjain near the collector's office. Reportedly the poster was taken down on Thursday morning, the police had said. Inspector Manish Lodha of Madhav Nagar police station said that a case was also registered against the unidentified persons (who put up the poster) under IPC sections 294 (obscenity) and 505 (2) (creating or promoting enmity between classes).

More on hijab row

A huge controversy has broken out in BJP-ruled Karnataka over the Muslim girls' right to wear the hijab after some colleges made uniforms mandatory.

In the latest development, a fresh petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking a uniform dress code in education institutions. The plea, which has been filed by Nikhil Upadhay through advocate and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Upadhyay, says that the Uniform Dress Code would prevent the menace of casteism, radicalism and more.

The plea seeks Centre and states to take appropriate steps to implement a common dress code in registered and state recognised educational institutions in order to secure equality, assure dignity and promote fraternity, unity and national integration.

The fresh PIL states that the uniform dress code is not only necessary to enhance the values of equality, social justice, democracy and to create a just and humane society but also important to curtail the biggest menace of casteism, communalism, classism, radicalism, separatism and fundamentalism.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka HC, in an interim order, has asked the state government to reopen education institutions and restrain students from wearing "religious things" within classrooms which have prescribed a student dress code or uniform.

Image: Republic World