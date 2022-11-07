Pro-Hindu Body Lodges Complaint Against Vir Das; Demands Cancellation Of Bengaluru Show

A complaint was filed in Karnataka against comedian Vir Das, demanding the cancellation of his program in Bengaluru scheduled for November 10. In the complaint filed by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, it has been contended that Das' shows 'hurt religious sentiments and put India in a bad light before the world'.

As a reference, in the complaint, the national spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samit, Mohan Gowda cited the "I come from two Indias" monologue at Washington's Kennedy Centre, delivered in 2021.

In the complaint, Gowda said, "He (Das) had made derogatory statements against women, Prime Minister and India at John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC, America and denigrated the Nation. He had made derogatory statements against women, Prime Minister, and India at John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC, America, and denigrated the Nation. Case was registered by the Mumbai Police, and Delhi Police in this regard. It is a serious offense under the Indian Penal Code."

'Karnataka is already facing law and order problems...'

"In this background, it is not right to allow such a controversial person to hold such a program in a communally sensitive area like Bangalore. When Karnataka is already facing many law and order problems due to communal incidents, such event which could vitiate the law and order, should not be allowed. We demand that this program should be canceled immediately," the complaint further read.

The program--'Vir Das Wanted Tour 2022'--scheduled for November 10, is to take place in the Chowdial Memorial Hall in Bengaluru. The booking for the 80-minute-long program is on, on various platforms. The price of tickets for the same start at Rs 1500.