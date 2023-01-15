Pro-Hindu Group Causes Ruckus At Christian School Open On Makar Sankranti; Complaint Filed

The Karnataka Police has filed a complaint against some members of a pro-Hindu group after they barged into the premises of a Christian school and disrupted the classes claiming it has hurt religious sentiments. The incident was reported in Gundlupet of the state's Chamarajanagar district where members of the Hindu Janajagruti Vedike protested against classes being conducted on the festival of Makar Sankranti on January 14. They alleged that the Christ CMI Public School was open on Makar Sankranti to deliberately hurt sentiments of Hindus.

They also alleged that the Catholic school was conducting classes to prevent Hindu students from celebrating their festival at home and that it is instilling the idea of Christianity into the students by installing portraits of Jesus instead of national leaders and freedom fighters. In the visuals that emerged from the school, the Hindu group members were seen placing framed pictures of India's second President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Mahatma Gandhi on the table below a portrait of Jesus.

The Republic Media Network has learnt that around 50-80 members of the Hindu Janajagruti Vedike, which is an extension of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, barged into the school protesting against classes being conducted on the day of the Hindu festival. Apart from disrupting the classes, the 'activists' also vandalised school property, according to sources. Meanwhile, the school authorities have lodged a complaint against the Hindu group for the alleged vandalism and an investigation has been launched by the police.