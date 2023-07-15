Pro-Hindu Outfits Stage Protest Against Karnataka Govt, Demand Justice For Slain Jain Monk

The Hindu Rashtra Jagruti Andolan on Saturday held a protest in Bengaluru's Freedom Park condemned the killings of Hindus in Karnataka and demanded the protection of Hindus. The Hindu outfit also demanded that the government should repeal the 'Wakf Board Act' across the country.

Today's protest came in wake of a surge in recent attacks on Hindu activists across the state. Mohan Gowda, the spokesperson of the Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi alleged that as soon as the Congress government came to power in the state, Hindu activists are allegedly being attacked and the government is filing false cases against Hindu activists besides they are being beaten and intimidated.

Mohan Gowda rued, "The murders of Jain Muni Acharya KamKumar Nandi Maharaj and Venugopal Naik of Yuva Brigade and many such events have created an atmosphere of fear in the Hindu society. Additionally, just the day before yesterday the police have issued a notice against the worship of the Nagadevata deity Idol that is performed regularly on every Sunday in Bengaluru."

During Bakri Eid, law and order have been challenged by the illegal slaughtering of cows and the strewn cow bones in front of temples and the houses of Hindus in Badami, Shikaripura, and Sirsi. In this context, the Hindu Rashtra Jagruti campaign was held at Freedom Park to demand that the state government issue directives that Hindu activists as well as those who fight for Hinduism should be given protection and those who attack Hindus should be punished severely.

Land Jihad by Waqf Board?

Hindu organisations have also alleged that the Waqf Board is misusing the law and taking unlawful possession of the government and private lands in various districts of Karnataka and have supposedly grabbed Eight lakh acres of land across the country. This is a case of huge land jihad. Venkat Sadan another pro-hindu activist speaking to Republic said that "the amendment made to Waqf board act in 2013 should be repealed and the rights to the lands have to be given to the original owners implementing Uniform Civil Code in the country all special facilities, laws, commissions, committees, government departments that are in force in the name of and for the sake of minorities should be abolished and everyone should be treated equally."

Pro-Hindu organisations say that this campaign by them has sent out a warning that, in the event of these demands not being fulfilled a strong movement would need to be launched against the government.

Last Monday, members of the Jain community condemning the murder of Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj of Nandi Parvat mutt at Hirekodi village in Chikkodi taluk, took out a silent protest from Clock Tower to DC’s office, in Mangaluru in Karnataka.