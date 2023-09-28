Pro-Kannada Activists Disrupt Siddharth’s Bengaluru Press Meet Over Cauvery Water Row

The political battle between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery water dispute seems to have spilled over into the realm of cinema as well. On Thursday, September 28, Tamil actor Siddharth was forced to abruptly end a press conference in Bengaluru, where he was promoting his latest film Chikku. Members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhiman Sena (KRVSS) stormed the SRV theatre in Bengaluru's Malleswaram and disrupted the press conference.

The movie released today in theatres, but it met with resistance from the KRVSS activists who took objection to the promotional event of a Tamil movie in Bengaluru at a time when the Cauvery crisis was at its peak in the state. The activists objected to Siddharth not lending his voice for Kannadigas on the Cauvery water issue, Republic Kannada reported. In a video accessed by Republic, the KRVSS activists were seen pointing fingers at Siddharth and questioning the timing of the press conference in the middle of a volatile circumstances between the two states.

"What is the need to promote a Tamil film during the Cauvery agitation? We oppose the press conference. Do you want this movie promotion now?" one of the activists asked, per Republic Kannada. Watching the chaos unfold, Siddharth walked out of the press conference, leaving the promotions mid-way and requested his followers to enjoy the movie. Meanwhile, the banners, flyers and standies of the movie have been removed from the movie theatre.

The Cauvery water dispute revolves around Karnataka's unwillingness to release Cauvery water for standing crops in Tamil Nadu, citing droughts in the state.

Tamil Nadu recently demanded the release of 10,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water for its crops over a 15-day period. On September 21, the Supreme Court upheld the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), which directed the release of 5,000 cusecs of water from Karnataka for 15 days.

Activists and farmers call for Karnataka bandh on Sept 29

The pro-Kannada and farmers’ organisations have called for Karnataka bandh on September 29 to oppose the Cauvery Water Management Authority's order for releasing Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu. ‘Kannada Okkuta’, an umbrella organisation for Kannada outfits, including factions of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) and various farmers’ bodies, have called for a day-long bandh with backing from the BJP and JD(S). Earlier today, few activists also staged a protest in Mandya over the Cauvery dispute.