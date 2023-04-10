Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Seen On College Walls In Punjab's Talwandi Sabo Ahead Of Baisakhi

In yet another provocation, pro-Khalistan graffiti was spotted near Damdama Sahib in Punjab on Monday. According to sources, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has claimed responsibility for writing the pro-Khalistan slogans. The graffiti was spotted on the walls of a college in Talwandi Sabo.

Through this, Khalistan supporters have once again tried to raise anti-India sentiments days before the Baisakhi festival.

To avoid tensions in the area, Punjab police have beefed up the security at Talwandi Sabo. Baisakhi celebrations at Damdama Sahib will begin on Wednesday (April 12) and will last until Saturday (April 15). Takht Sri Darbar Sahib Damdama Sahib is one of the five takhts, or seats of temporary authority, of Sikhism, located in Talwandi Sabo in Punjab.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)