Pro-Khalistan Mo Dhaliwal 'Toolkit' Opposes Deep Sidhu's Arrest Over Republic Day Riot

After Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday morning arrested Punjani singer-actor Deep Sidhu in connection with tractor rally violence in Delhi on Republic Day, Mo Dhaliwal's Twitter handle "Toolkit" issued a statement in favour of Deep Sidhu. The statement tweeted by Toolkit read, "Our brother & activist Deep Sidhu was arrested for his presence in the farmers protest at Red Fort. Dissent against “largest democracy in the world” lands you in jail where you are likely to experience abuse & torture #askindiawhy."

Mo Dhaliwal is a Canadian-born Sikh who has been linked to the pro-Khalistani group Sikhs For Justice and is alleged to have created the 'Toolkit' shared by Greta Thunberg.

Delhi Police Special Cell arrests Deep Sidhu

After Delhi Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Punjabi singer-actor, Deep Sidhu was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday morning. The Punjabi actor-singer is accused of inciting violence and leading protesting farmers with their tractors to breach the historic Red Fort, where a religious flag was unfurled by a group of individuals on Republic Day.

READ | Susan Sarandon Reiterates Support To Farmers, Says 'Corporate Greed Knows No Bounds'

It is important to note that after Deep Sidhu went missing on January 26 following the violence at Red Fort, the Delhi Police along with Special crime Branch has been conducting raids to arrest him. Further details in the matter are awaited.

Deep Sidhu's video address

READ | BJP's Manoj Tiwari Sends Rihanna A Republic Day Riot Version Of Her Song; Seeks Her Input

Amid reports of Deep Sidhu going missing after he was called out for violence at Red Fort during the tractor rally of the farmers on January 26, he resurfaced via Facebook Live at 2 AM, on January 28. Sidhu targeted the farmers' leaders and said that he is near the Delhi border and refuted the claims of him being "gaddar (traitor)". He also said that he did not lead the people to the Red Fort and put the blame of "instigating the farmers" on union leaders. Sidhu, who has been booked by Delhi Police and has received notices from NIA, blatantly defended the unfurling of another flag at Red Fort, opining that farmers union support to the incident at Red Fort would have pressurised the Central government to take back the three farm laws.

Sidhu further said that farmer leaders had made tall claims about January 26 tractor rally during their "instigating speeches" from the stage, but ahead of the march, they told the farmers to follow the route decided by the Delhi Police. He said, "This was unacceptable for us."

READ | Jay Sean, Dr Zeus Voice Support For Farmers' Protest In India After Rihanna's Tweet

While farmers' union leaders blame him to derail the two-month-long agitation against the Centre’s farm laws, Opposition has pointed out his links with BJP MP Sunny Deol and have been sharing his old picture with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. However, it is to be noted that BJP MP Sunny Deol had clarified twice that he has no relation with Sidhu, who reportedly managed Deol's election campaign earlier.

Republic Day violence farmers' tractor rally

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

READ | 'Find Equitable Solutions': UN Human Rights Calls For 'maximum Restraint' On Farmers' Stir

As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While 394 police personnel have been injured in the violence, the Delhi Police has registered 25 FIRs against the protesters. A total of 37 farm leaders including Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugraha, Jagjeet Singh Dalewal, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Kavita Kurnguti, Medha Patkar and Yogendra Yadav have been named in one of the FIRs.

READ | Kyle Kuzma Draws Attention To Farmer Protests On Twitter, Indian Fans React