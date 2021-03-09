Pro-Khalistan SFJ Lands Up At UK Parliament; Rages At Johnson Govt's 'India's Matter' Snub

Pro-Khalistani radical outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) held a protest outside the UK Parliament on Monday demanding Brtish PM Boris Johnson to impose sanctions on India for the 'genocide of Punjab farmers'. In its latest attempt to infiltrate and draw international attention to the ongoing farmers' protests' in India, SFJ held 'Kisaan Hul Khalistan' protest as the UK Parliament debated on India allegedly 'suppressing the freedom of expression and right to protest of farmers'. Earlier on Friday, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis had said that the ongoing farmers' agitation is India's "internal issue" and it is for the country to resolve.

Pro-Khalistani activist Paramjeet Singh Pamma questioned the UK government's response over the farm bills being India's internal matter, purporting that over 1700 farmers had allegedly been forced to commit suicide and over 325 farmers had died at Delhi borders protesting against the newly passed farm laws. The pro-Khalistan activist urged UK PM Boris Johnson to rise above UK's 'business interests' to impose sanctions on India.

SFJ donates to UNHRC to demand 'commission' against India

Earlier, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had donated $10,000 to the UN Human Rights High Commissioner to request for a 'commission of inquiry' to be set up to probe the curbs allegedly imposed by the Modi government on farmers from Punjab. This came amid an intense crackdown on the pro-Khalistan outfit and its members and websites by the Government of India. In a video released by SFJ, the outfit's General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannu revealed that the $10,000 donation had been made to the UN to seek the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate 'curbs' imposed on farmers by the Centre, including sedition and to hold India accountable. This after numerous bodies and entities, including the Biden government as well as IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath have actually backed the farm reform and amid weeks worth of assurances by the Centre assuaging the farmers' concerns about MSP and APMC mandis.

SFJ's attempts to hijack the farmers' protests, offer of reward

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has been actively involved in hijacking the ongoing farmers' protests and has organised protests outside Indian Missions in the US, Canada, UK, and Europe to 'stand in solidarity' with the protesting farmers of Punjab, as stated by the Centre in the Supreme Court. The radical outfit wrote to EAM S Jaishankar and MoS Muraleedharan declaring their support for the Bharat Bandh called on December 8 and alleged that the Indian government was 'unabashedly suppressing and gagging the protesting, criticizing and dissenting voices, with impunity'. Earlier, the SFJ also offered $1 million to farmers who were injured or whose tractors were damaged in the farmers' protests. It had also offered a reward to anyone who would hoist the Khalistani flag at Red Fort on Republic Day and plotted to 'plunge Delhi into darkness'.