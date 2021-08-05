Pro-Khalistan SFJ Repeats Call Against Independence Day Celebrations In Himachal Pradesh

With Independence Day just around the corner, the pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice now once again circulated a call against the August 15 celebrations in Himachal Pradesh. The pro-Khalistani group has now announced USD 10,000 as a reward to anyone stopping the Tricolour hoisting in the state. The latest call urging the citizens of the state to stop Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur from hoisting the national flag was circulated amongst the residents of the state.

The latest call offering a reward for the unlawful event was circulated by SFJ’s general council Gurpatwant Pannun. The call comes only days after the Himachal Pradesh police registered a case against Pannun for provoking people against the August 15 celebrations. Earlier on July 30, the organisation purportedly issued a threat that CM Jai Ram Thakur would not be allowed to hoist the national flag in the hill state.

The threat was made through a recorded phone call to a majority of Shimla-based journalists, and the caller identified himself as SFJ’s general council. In the recorded call, Pannun can be heard saying," Himachal Pradesh was part of Punjab and we are seeking a referendum in there. We will liberate Punjab, and make sure that we take over Himachal which was part of Punjab". He then, sought the support of pro-Khalistan Sikhs, and the farmers and said, "We will not allow Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to hoist Indian Tricolour." Following the threatful call, the police filed an FIR against Pannun and tightened security in the state.

SFJ threatens Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The pro-Khalistan group on August 3 purportedly threatened Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar too. Much like the one for his Himachal Pradesh counterpart, SFJ claimed that the Haryana CM will not be allowed to hoist the national flag as part of the Independence day celebrations. However, when enquired, the CM said that he hadn’t directly received any calls. But informed that the security arrangements made by the police were adequate and also added that he “will face” any difficulty that arises.

Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice

SFJ is a US-based secessionist group that pushes for Sikh Referendum 2020 as part of its separatist agenda. The group's primary objective is to establish an "independent and sovereign country" in Punjab. To meet the objective, the group came up with a website in February, which was banned on the orders of the Department of Telecommunications just four days after its launch.

IMAGE: AP