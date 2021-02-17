Pro-Khalistan SFJ Unmasks Itself; Demands 'Punjab's Liberation' & Sanctions Against India

The agenda of pro-Khalistan radical outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) was unfurled in full after the group released a new video in which its General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is seeking justice against activists Disha Ravi, Shantanu Muluk, Nikita Jacob, Nodeep Kaur, Deep Sidhu and all others supporting the farmers. Taking the advantage of the ongoing farmers' agitation in the country, the SFJ General Counsel in the video said that liberation of Punjab from India is the only solution.

SFJ releases new video

Extending strong support to the key accused activists in the "Toolkit" case, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu said that this has happened because Disha, Nikita, Nodeep, Shantanu and Deep were supporting the agitating farmers. While stating that Sikhs For Justice believes in the liberation of Punjab from India, he said that the farmers can have their will only when they will have a separate nation.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Indian government is now taking away the rights of the protesting farmers and this is why we have created a portal- www.twitter4Framers. in. I am telling you that PM Modi's regime is tampering with your rights which have been provided to you by "The Universal Declaration of Human Rights".

Outlining the purpose of creating this portal, SFJ General Counsel Pannu said that all the people who stand in strong support of these activists and the protesting farmers have to go to this portal and then shoot an e-mail to the ambassadors of UK, US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Australia and EU, who are currently sitting in Delhi and urge them to sanction Narendra Modi.

Asserting that the Indian Prime Minister is using his powers, which were given to him by the constitution "unconstitutionally" to suppress the freedom of speech and expression of everyone, Pannu said, "the Government is using violence and terror tool "sedition" to suppress your democratic voice."

Sources: Shantanu Muluk was seen at Tikri Border on January 26

Besides the video shared by Sikhs For Justice, sources informed Republic Media Network that the Pune-based engineer Shantanu Muluk was seen at Tikri border on January 26 and he was taking shooting videos and taking pictures for the "Toolkit" for ongoing farmers' protest.

This latest information has been sought by the Delhi Police after Shantanu Muluk's call details were scrutinized. It is important to note here that many protestors had gathered at Tikri border on the Republic Day and the tractor march protest had also started from there.

Delhi violence on January 26

In the tractor rally violence incidents that had shocked the National Capital on January 26, over 300 police personnel were injured. According to the latest reports, the Delhi Police has so far arrested 122 people and registered 44 FIRs in connection to the R-Day violence. The most shocking act of the violence was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. While the Indian Tricolour remained hoisted atop the national monument, most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of law and order in Delhi.

What is the 'toolkit'?

Under its 'AskIndiaWhy' campaign, PFJ had created a toolkit which was shared by Thunberg, titled 'Global Farmers Strike- First Wave', which seems to have been in circulation since early January. It had encouraged people to organise solidarity protests either at or near Indian Embassies, local government offices or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies. It also urged people to participate in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day - which had ended in violence.

Later PFJ updated their 'toolkit' - which was again shared by Thunberg, aiming to get global attention on the ongoing farmers' protest urging people to tweet at PMO & Tomar, call or email govt representatives, sign online petitions and on-ground action near the closest Indian Embassy, Media House, or your local Govt. office on 13th/14th February 2021. The updated 'toolkit' claimed that "India has a long history of human rights violations, violence, and a cruel indifference for its most vulnerable citizens." and states that, "It is paramount to put international pressure on India’s Government." It also removes the Republic Day plan from the AskIndiaWhy's 'prior actions' - the 'plan' has now been denounced by PFJ.

