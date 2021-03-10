Pro-Khalistani SFJ In Goodwill Bid After Provoking Farmers In India; Announces Ex-gratia

Another attempt has been made by pro-Khalistani radical outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in order to hijack the ongoing farmers protest. SFJ has now announced Rs 1 Lakh to the deceased and Rs 25 thousand for the injured farmers who have been protesting at Delhi's borders since end December. Earlier SFJ had also claimed to have donated money to the United Nations in order to get it to probe the government of India over the farmers' protest.

With the farmers' agitation losing steam amid its leaders unfurling political goals, the SFJ has become more and more regular in attempting to provoke the farmers against the Central government. This time it has released a video and offered Rs 1 lakh to the farmers who have died due to several reasons during the farmer agitation and Rs 25,000 to those injured, in what is likely an attempt to earn goodwill after being thoroughly exposed for earlier provoking the farmers to 'wage war' against the Union of India, as the NIA FIR against the organisation states.

SFJ 'Donates' $10,000 To UNHRC to get it to act against India

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had earlier donated $10,000 to the UN Human Rights High Commissioner to request for a 'commission of inquiry' to be set up to probe the curbs allegedly imposed by the Modi government on farmers from Punjab. This was announced by SFJ's General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in a video shared by the outfit.

Pro-Khalistan SFJ protests at UK Parliament

On Monday, SFJ held a protest outside the UK Parliament demanding British PM Boris Johnson to impose sanctions on India for the non-existent 'genocide of Punjab farmers'. It was an attempt to draw international attention to the ongoing farmers' protests' in India. SFJ held 'Kisaan Hul Khalistan' protest as the UK Parliament debated on India allegedly 'suppressing the freedom of expression and right to protest of farmers'.

NIA Books SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannun

On February 11, NIA filed a chargesheet against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of designated terror outfit Sikhs for Justice and five others for involvement in hoisting Khalistani Flag at DC Office Complex, Moga on August 14 last year and also for tearing the Indian National Flag. The chargesheet was filed by NIA Special Judge, Mohali, Punjab under section 120B r/w 109, 124A, 153B, 201, 204, 212 IPC and substantial offences thereof, Section 10, 13 of UAPA and Section 2 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971.

The SFJ's attempts to keep the fire of the protests burning come at a time when numerous persons and entities such as the Biden administration as well as IMF via its chief economist Gita Gopinath have backed the agricultural reforms made by India. That India's farmers are often at the mercy of forces beyond their control - both natural and systemic - is something that has been known for decades. Over time, mechanisms have been put in place to ensure they get good prices for their crops and direct transfer of subsidies that they are obliged to receive. However, there are still numerous lacunae and slippages in the system. Speaking to Republic, the co-founder of agritech startup DeHaat had submitted that 40% of agricultural produce in India gets wasted and furthermore, that a common farmer earns an average of only Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 annually.