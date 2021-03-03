Pro-Khalistani SFJ Now Donates $10,000 To UNHRC To Form 'inquiry Commission' Against India

Pro-Khalistan radical outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) donated $10,000 to the UN Human Rights High Commissioner to request for a 'commission of inquiry' to be set up to probe the curbs allegedly imposed by the Modi government on farmers from Punjab. This is the radical outfit's latest attempt to infiltrate and internationalise the ongoing farmers' protests despite an intense crackdown on the pro-Khalistan outfit and its members and websites by the Government of India. In a video released by SFJ, the outfit's General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannu revealed that the $10,000 donation had been made to the UN to seek the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate 'curbs' imposed on farmers by the Centre, including sedition and to hold India accountable. This after numerous bodies and entities, including the Biden government as well as IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath have actually backed the farm reform and amid weeks worth of assurances by the Centre assuaging the farmers' concerns about MSP and APMC mandis.

Earlier, in a bizarre & brazen move, SFJ has asked West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to 'unilaterally declare independence' from India. After numerous attempts to hijack the ongoing farmers' protests to push their Khalistan agenda, SFJ wrote a letter to the leaders of the two Indian states asking them to declare independence from the Union of India citing exploitation of their resources. In a letter addressed to the CMs, SFJ called for the separation of the two states from India in order to 'safeguard the prosperity, ethnicity, identity, language, and culture of the Bengali and Marathi peoples from the Indian hegemony which denies diversity and imposes a historical homogeny', in addition to its declaration to 'liberate' Punjab.

Video sharing platform YouTube banned videos uploaded by the SFJ after receiving a complaint from the GoI. The videos taken down by YouTube are ones that are provocative in nature including the pro-Khalistani group asking the public to besiege the Parliament, display a portrait of Bhindranwale and others. The SFJ website claiming to provide a platform for the Khalistan referendum was banned on the orders of the Department of Telecommunications. The website, which was launched by the SFJ on February 10, 2021, also asked the farmers to register to earn $21,000 annually while extending their support for the Khalistan referendum.

SFJ's attempts to hijack the farmers' protests, offer of reward

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has been actively involved in hijacking the ongoing farmers' protests and has organised protests outside Indian Missions in the US, Canada, UK, and Europe to 'stand in solidarity' with the protesting farmers of Punjab, as stated by the Centre in the Supreme Court. The radical outfit wrote to EAM S Jaishankar and MoS Muraleedharan declaring their support for the Bharat Bandh called on December 8 and alleged that the Indian government was 'unabashedly suppressing and gagging the protesting, criticizing and dissenting voices, with impunity'. Earlier, the SFJ also offered $1 million to farmers who were injured or whose tractors were damaged in the farmers' protests. It had also offered a reward to anyone who would hoist the Khalistani flag at Red Fort on Republic Day and plotted to 'plunge Delhi into darkness'.

