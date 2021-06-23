Pro-NRC Assam Group Claims Irregularities In NRC List, Complains Against State Coordinator

The Assam Public Works (APW), which is a pro-NRC public organisation, has lodged a complaint against the state's National Register for Citizens (NRC) coordinator Prateek Hajela over alleged irregularities in the family tree verification. A month after the Assam NRC coordinator moved Supreme Court seeking a comprehensive and time-bound re-verification of draft NRC and the supplementary list, the APW lodged a plaint with the CID accusing state NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela of working hand-in-glove with 'anti-national forces' and his alleged involvement in corruption.

The complaint, lodged by APW chief Aabhijeet Sharma, claimed that the family tree verification showed a mismatch with genuine offspring of the person whose family tree was used. Accusing the state NRC coordinator of including the names of illegal immigrants in the NRC list, the APW sought Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's intervention in the matter and claimed that associates of Prateek Hajela, who is currently deputed at Madhya Pradesh, worked in Assam's Home Department.

Assam NRC coordinator approaches SC, seeks re-verification

In a plea in the Supreme Court, the Assam NRC coordinator claimed that there were some 'glaring anomalies of serious nature' in the process as there has been no back-end verification in the preparation of electoral rolls. While the NRC Final list was released in August 2019, the state is yet to officially notify those excluded from the list.

The Assam NRC coordinator stated, "Out of names of 40,07,719 persons excluded from the Draft NRC, about 3,93,975 persons did not file any claims and therefore their names are excluded. After sample checks of those who did not file claims, 50,695 persons were apparently eligible for inclusion in the NRC. Moreover, 7,770 persons are from Originally Inhabitants category and 42,925 persons are from Persons from other States," in its SC plea. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had promised a re-verification after the Final NRC list excluded 19 lakh individuals - of which 7 lakh were Muslims and others were mainly Hindus.

The final NRC list

On August 31, 2019, the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) state coordinator's office released the final NRC list. 3,11,21,004 Assam residents have been found eligible, while 19,06,657 Assam residents have been found ineligible. The exclusion includes the number of people who did not submit their papers to the NRC authorities. The 19 lakh exclusion is a major decrease from the over 40 lakh excluded in the second draft published on July 2018.

The state coordinator stated that those not satisfied with the outcome can file an appeal before Foreigners Tribunals. Moreover, the state govt assured that those excluded do not become a 'foreigner' and that the state would provide legal aid to needy people excluded by the NRC. The state also gave 120 days to the people who were excluded to appeal to the tribunals, assuring that the number of tribunals had been increased to aid citizens. Those deemed 'foreigners' by the tribunals will be sent to detention camps. Amid the onslaught Coronavirus (COVID-19), Assam's NRC officials did not issue official notice rejecting the excluded population's citizenship. Without an official notice of rejection, these 19 lakh individuals cannot approach govt-appointed 'foreigners' tribunals to challenge the final list.

The final list had disappointed BJP and left most Bengali residents aghast. BJP's Assam Home Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had alleged that over 5 lakh Hindu Bengalis were excluded from the list and that they would be given citizenship by the state by 2021. Reports estimate that of the 19 lakh excluded -7 lakh were Muslims, which has led to Assam BJP, AASU oppose the process - leading to violent protests. Moreover, the BJP has batted for a nationwide NRC which has been vehemently opposed by most states.