Pro-Pak Slogans Raised In J&K's Rajouri; Accused Allegedly Linked To National Conference

In a shocking incident, pro-Pakistan slogans were raised at the Taryath Tehsil of Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 11 during a protest against the administration. Sources have revealed that the slogans were allegedly raised by a member of the National Conference who has been identified as Muzafar Hussain.

The tehsildar, also holding the power of magistrate, has issued a show-cause notice on the incident and has also written to the Superintendent of Police, Rajouri. Officials have been asked to initiate legal action if the accused, who is said to be linked to the National Conference, fails to produce himself within 7 days.

The police in its statement said that they will be speaking to the authorities including the tehsildar and soon after, action will be initiated.

Speaking on the incident, the tehsildar said, “When I tried to record the video the protestors dispersed from the area."

The accused, however, has alleged that the administration is pressing fake charges against him, “Nothing like pro-Pakistan slogans were raised. The administration is unable to fulfill our promises so they are charging up fake charges against us," he claimed.

Amit Shah to reach Rajouri

Meanwhile, multi-tier security arrangements are in place ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday where he is scheduled to meet the families of twin terror attack victims, officials said.

Tight security arrangements have been made in the district's Dhangri hamlet where roads have been repaired and CCTV cameras installed, they said. The twin terror attacks had left seven people of minority community, including two children, dead and fourteen others injured in the Dhangri hamlet.

