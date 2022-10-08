Pro-PFI Protests Erupt On Streets Of Chennai; Police Detain Miscreants

Days after the Centre announced a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliated organisations for a period of five years, many people took it to the streets and staged a protest in Chennai on Saturday evening.

On September 28, the Union government placed a complete ban on the PFI and its affilated organisations for their anti-Indian activities across the nation. Earlier, on the day of the PFI ban, Tamil Nadu witnessed several protests. On Saturday, many people in groups came to the streets holding PFI flags to protest against the Centre's ban on PFI.

According to sources, protestors were detained by Chennai police. Police personnel have been deployed to make sure no untoward incident takes place. A senior police official warned that several arrests could also take place in Chennai if the protests continue.

Tamil Nadu govt declares PFI an unlawful association

On September 29, the Tamil Nadu government declared the radical outfit as an 'unlawful association' and issued an order in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 42 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Under the state government's order, anyone found associated with the banned organisations can be arrested on terror charges. This also includes circulating social media posts favouring the organisation. It is to be noted that, the social media pages of the banned outfits have also been deactivated.

PFI announces dissolution after Centre's ban

On September 28, the Central government banned the Popular Front of India and several of its associates under the stringent anti-terror law, for their alleged links with global terror groups like ISIS.

Hours after the Home Minister issued the ban order, the PFI announced its own dissolution. In a statement to the media, the General Secretary of the Kerala unit of PFI Abdul Sattar, acknowledged the notification issued by the Centre and said it accepted the decision as "law-abiding citizens" of the country.