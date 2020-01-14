SHOCKING: Need To Look For More DySP Davinder Singhs In Forces In Kashmir, Says Congress

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday called for a probe of forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir after a now-suspended senior police officer was arrested with two terrorists. "After DSP Davinder Singh, we need to look out for more such people in the forces in Kashmir Valley. We also need to probe whether such individuals have a hand in the Pulwama incident," he said.

'Probe forces in Kashmir; Davinder type hand behind Pulwama?': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury remained firm on his remarks alleging that if the name of J&K DSP Davinder Singh would have been Davinder Khan, "the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous". Speaking to reporters in Bengal's Murshidabad, Chowdhury said his remark was his "personal observation" and went on to target the ruling BJP over Kashmir and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"The reason I said this is because the BJP-RSS is working hard to dissolve the communal harmony of this nation. In each and every issue, we were told if Article 370 is abrogated, then peace and prosperity will prevail in Kashmir, but the reality there depicts a different story. Now the new bogey by the present regime is that if NRC is introduced, all of India's problems will be solved," the five-time MP from Berhampore said.

'Why BJP-RSS are reticent on Davinder Singh?'

Referring to Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh's statement that protesters damaging public property should be killed like in BJP-ruled state, Chowdhury said, "This is a clear indication that BJP leaders are inimical to a certain section of the population. This is the mindset of the party which is why I was provoked to ask why BJP-RSS are reticent on Davinder Singh issue. Is it because he is Davinder Singh? Would the same silence and reticent have prevailed if the name got turned into Davinder Khan? That was my observation."

BJP slams Congress

The BJP hit back at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in a press conference in Delhi. Sambit Patra said, "The BJP condemns the statement of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Randeep Singh Surjewala. We know that Dy SP of J&K Davinder Singh has been arrested because of his involvement in terrorist activities, police have arrested him and investigation is taking place. But Congress has done what it is best at, attack India and try to protect Pakistan", Patra said. He added, "Do you have any doubts who are the perpetrators of Pulwama attack, Mrs Sonia Gandhi and Mr Rahul Gandhi, declare what is your doubt about the attack?"

Dy SP Davinder Singh arrested with Hizbul terrorists

On Sunday, the deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police and two terrorists were detained from a car in south Kashmir. Davinder Singh, who has now been suspended, was posted as the deputy superintendent of police at the airport. He was arrested allegedly while ferrying Hizbul terrorists - Naveed Babu and Altaf, from the Shopian area on Saturday, officials said in a media briefing. Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and caught the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of south Kashmir.

